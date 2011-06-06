Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce New Album Title, Release Date

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that their 10th studio album, titled I'm With You, will be released this Aug. 29.

The follow-up to 2006's double-album Stadium Arcadium will be preceded by a single, "The Adventures Of Raindance Maggie," which will be released on July 18. The album was produced by frequent collaborator Rick Rubin.

I'm With You will be band's first album to not feature guitarist John Frusciante since 1995's One Hot Minute.

Frusciante quit the band in 2009 to be replaced by former touring guitarist and ex-Warpaint six stringer Josh Klinghoffer. Klinghoffer was also a bandmate of Frusciante's in Ataxia, an improvisational project that featured Fugazi bassist Joe Lally.

There had been some speculation that the Chilis' new album would be called Dr. Johnny Skinz's Disproportionately Rambunctious Polar Express Machine-head, a name supposedly inspired by an acid trip a friend of singer Anthony Kiedis once had.

Check out the Red Hot Chili Peppers playing "Snow (Hey Oh)" with Josh Klinghoffer below.