Red Hot Chili Peppers to Broadcast Performance of New Album in Theaters

On Tuesday, August 30, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be playing their entire new album, I'm With You, live in Cologne, Germany. Not wanting fans worldwide to miss out, the Chilis will be broadcasting the performance -- which will also feature a set of greatest hits -- live in theaters around the globe.

The performance will take place the same day that I'm With You will be released in the United States.

For more details on participating theaters and tickets, head to www.rhcplivehd.com.

I'm With You marks the Chili Peppers' first album with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who replaced John Frusciante after his departure from the band in 2009.On the new album, Flea had this to say: "We still sound like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s really a lot different. Josh is a very textural, poetic, and sublime musician, and just comes at it from a different angle than anything that we’ve had before. So we’re just reacting to him, and it makes us play different, so we’re just going a different way, and it’s great."