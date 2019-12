In the following exclusive video interview, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith explain how new guitarist Josh Klinghoffer came to replace long-time Chilis guitarist John Frusciante. Frusciante left the band in 2009 to pursue other musical projects.

I'm With You, which marks the band's first album with Klinghoffer, will be released on August 30.

You can listen to the first single from the album, "The Adventures of Rain Dance Maggie," at this location.