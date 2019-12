Back in January, Red Hot Chili Peppers debuted a new, interactive music video for their song "Look Around" (check out the video here and the interactive version here.)

Now, the band has posted a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video, with lead singer Anthony Kiedis acting as host. Watch it below.

Next month, the Chili Peppers will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Guns N' Roses, Beastie Boys and, for the first time ever, six backing bands.