Red Hot Chili Peppers to Release 18 Songs Over the Next Six Months

It looks like Red Hot Chili Peppers have been busy while on the road in support of their latest album, I'm With You.

The band have announced plans to launch a singles series, which will see the group release some 18 tracks over the next six months in the form of 7" singles and digital downloads. This according to bassist Flea, who announced the endeavor via his Twitter account.

There's no word yet on when the first track will land, but we'll have the latest updates once they come in.

Meanwhile, watch the video for "Look Around":