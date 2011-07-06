Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil 'I'm With You' Cover Art

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled the cover of their forthcoming new album, I'm With You.

The artwork, which can be seen at left (and larger below), was unveiled via the band's mailing list.

On the album art, which was designed by Damien Hirst, Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis said: “Its art. Iconic. We didn’t give it it’s meaning but it’s clearly open to interpretation.”

The first single from I'm With You, "The Adventures of Raindance Maggie," will be released on July 18, and a video has already been shot for the song.

I'm With You will be released on August 30.