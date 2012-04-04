Release Date for Ihsahn’s 'Eremita' Confirmed

Candlelight Records has confirmed June 19 as the North American release date for Eremita, the fourth album from Norwegian-born vocalist/guitarist Ihsahn.

Recorded and produced at Telemark’s Ivory Shoulder Studios, with additional tracking at Notodden’s Juke Joint Studio and Seattle’s Envisage Audio, Eremita was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth) at Fascination Street Studios in Orebo, Sweden.

Alongside Ihsahn, the album features performances from drummer Tobias Ornes Andersen (Leprous), saxophonist Jorgen Munkeby (Shining-Norway), guitarist Jeff Loomis (ex-Nevermore) and vocalists Devin Townsend, Einar Solberg (Leprous) and Heidi S. Tveitan (StarofAsh). The album’s packaging was created by Spanish designer Ritxi Ostariz.

Eremita begins a new musical chapter for Ihsahn; his previous album, Norwegian Grammy Award Nominated After, forming the final part of a planned trilogy on its release in early 2010. Offering nine new songs to his growing worldwide audience, Eremita is the longest and most spirited of Ihsahn’s solo recordings.

Reflecting on the recording process, Ihsahn notes, “This is right where I want to be musically, with lots of room for dynamics and expressive variety. Tobias and Jorgen have really added to the organic vibe I was going for and have contributed to the overall feel with their fantastic musicianship. And to have Devin, Jeff, Einar and Heidi adding their special moments, I am very privileged to be able to work with such a talented group of people. I really feel this is some of my most inspired work yet.”

Eremita (Latin for hermit) is a journey that is sure to find an expanded audience for the revered 36-year-old. Guitar World Senior Editor Brad Angle says, “with Eremita, Ihsahn proves yet again that he is one of the most influential, progressive and enduring musicians to emerge out of the classic Norwegian black metal scene."

A two-minute video preview for Eremita, featuring audio segments from the record and exclusive footage filmed during the album’s creation, can be seen below.

Eremita Track Listing:

1. Arrival

2. The Paranoid

3. Introspection

4. The Eagle And The Snake

5. Catharsis

6. Something Out There

7. Grief

8. The Grave

9. Departure

10. Recollection (deluxe edition only)

Ihsahn plays Ibanez Guitars, Blackstar Amplifiers, Line6effects, and performs/edits his music with software from Steinberg and Native Instruments.