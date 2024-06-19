“If I don't like the bassline, then I'm probably not gonna enjoy playing the song”: Mike Mills on his “selfish” R.E.M. basslines – and their long-awaited reunion

Mike Mills has recalled writing the famous bassline that anchored R.E.M.'s career-defining Losing My Religion

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Mike Mills, bass player of R.E.M., performs onstage during the Jim Irsay Collection Exhibit and Concert at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In an unexpected move, R.E.M. briefly reunited to perform an acoustic version of Losing My Religion at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on June 13. Now, in a new interview with Rick Beato, bassist Mike Mills explains why the bassline is a crucial ingredient in any R.E.M. song and sets the record straight about a possible R.E.M. reunion tour.

“Kind of selfish [but] if I don't like the bassline, then I'm probably not gonna enjoy playing the song," he admits.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.