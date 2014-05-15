Ren Ferguson to Join CMG as Vice President of Manufacturing and R&D for Guild Brand

On the heels of Cordoba Music Group’s announcement of its intent to acquire Guild from Fender Musical Instrument Company (FMIC), CMG has now announced that Ren Ferguson will join the company as vice president of manufacturing and R&D for Guild.

He will oversee production of Guild acoustic and electric guitars in Oxnard, California.

Ferguson has more than 50 years of experience in the industry, including 27 years with Gibson.

“We are very proud to welcome Ren to the CMG team,” said Tim Miklaucic, CEO of Cordoba Music Group. “He is an incredible resource and a national treasure. We’re excited to usher in a new era of Guild guitars with his leadership."