Reverend Guitars Brings Back Charger 290 Limited Edition For Remainder of 2015

Last fall, Reverend Guitars released a limited-edition model of their Charger 290 model. Because of the popularity of this limited model, Reverend is bringing it back with three more colors for the duration of 2015.

The updated Charger 290 LE comes in three colors: Metallic Black, Metallic Copper Fire and Metallic Rose, and has cream pickguards and pickup covers. They also have a Bigsby B-50, and come with an exclusive Souldier strap that matches each color with the company's logo on the ends.

Like all Reverends, the Charger 290 LE has a Korina body and three-piece neck, a graphite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control, and a dual-action truss rod. With a vintage tone, the model is built to sound natural producing everything from the twangy sounds of country to the thick sounds of rock.

