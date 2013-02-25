Reverend Guitars Warhawk II to Be Raffled Off with '67 Mustang

Reverend Guitars and Naked Body Guitars have collaborated on a one-of-a kind instrument, which will be raffled off for charity on April 28.

The Reverend Warhawk II, painted to match a 1967 Mustang and equipped with a Railhammer Chisel pickup, will be raffled off along with the car to raise money for The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The program is called The Mystical Build. It was begun by Mary Jean Wesche, editor of The Mustang Club of America’s Mustang Times, whose daughters have been fighting breast cancer. The Mystical Build is a 1967 Mustang fastback, rebuilt by the expert team at R & A Motorsports. The car maintains its vintage look and feel, but incorporates current technology into the build. It has toured the country at various Mustang Club of America events.

The Reverend Warhawk II is included in the raffle, along with the ’67 Mustang. It has a thicker raised center and thinner wings that create a wicked combination of sustain and harmonics. The guitar features a rosewood fretboard, a reverse headstock, and a Railhammer Chisel pickup for loud and clear sound.

Add the typical Reverend features: pin-lock tuners, Korina body and neck, bass contour control, and you have one pow- erful guitar! Naked Body Guitars repainted the Warhawk II using the same PPG paint that R & A Motorsports used on the car, including the white racing stripe!

The raffle will be held at Shelbyfest in Herman, Missouri, on April 28. The car has toured the country at various Mustang Club of America events, was seen most recently at the 2013 Barrett Jackson Scottsdale Auction, and both car and guitar went to Powerblock TV studios to appear in an episode which will air March 30 and 31 on the Spike Channel.

For more information, visit mysticalbuild.org.