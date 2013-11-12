Reverend Horton Heat Premiere Music Video for “Let Me Teach You How To Eat”

Reverend Horton Heat have premiered a music video for their new single, “Let Me Teach You How To Eat,” and you can check it out below.

The song is from the band's upcoming album, Rev, which will be released January 21 by Victory Records. It's their first album since 2009's Laughin' & Cryin' with the Reverend Horton Heat.

The album, which was produced by guitarist/singer Jim “The Rev” Heath himself, features 13 new tracks of pure psychobilly mayhem, including, of course, “Let Me Teach You How To Eat,” which is available now at iTunes.

The band is rounded out by Jimbo Wallace on upright bass and Scott Churilla on drums.

Reverend Horton Heat are about to hit the road, and you can see their current dates below the new video. The tour, which kicks off in California, will wind its way throughout the US and Canada before wrapping up in Washington, DC, in late January. Maybe the band will teach fans how to "marinate the meat" at every tour stop!

For more about Reverend Horton Heat, visit victoryrecords.com,Facebook and their official website.

Reverend Horton Heat Tour Dates:

11/15 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theater

11/16 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

11/17 – Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

11/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

11/27 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/19 – Houston, TX @ Fitzgerald’s

12/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Korova

12/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

12/29 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

12/30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

12/31 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

1/02 – Cheyenne, WY @ The Atlas Theater

1/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

1/04 – Reno, NV @ Knitting Factory

1/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

1/07 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

1/08 – Vancouver, CA @ Commodore Ballroom

1/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

1/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

1/12 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

1/15 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

1/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mill City Nights

1/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

1/18 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

1/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall

1/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale

1/24 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

1/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Trocadero

1/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Photo: Gene Ambo