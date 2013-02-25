Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Announce Spring Tour

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is happy to announce the Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour, which will take the band throughout the US this spring with special guests Jimbo Mathus and Alvin Youngblood Hart.

It seemed only natural for The Big Damn Band to hit the road again in support of Between the Ditches, their latest album. But this time, The Rev, Breezy & Cuz will unleash their blues explosion to the masses alongside some of their favorite artists.

Coming along for the ride are Jimbo Mathus, best known for his work with the swing revival band Squirrel Nut Zippers and blues legend Buddy Guy, as well as Grammy award-winning guitarist Alvin Youngblood Hart. The tour kicks off in March; then you can catch the Rev in several appearances at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas, before continuing the tour throughout the summer.

Roaring out of the southern Indiana foothills, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band plays a brand of Americana and blues that stands alone - Delta blues and hillbilly fervor combine with musical acuity sharp as razor wire. Their new album, Between The Ditches, is a chronicle of this lifestyle. Since it arrived in August, it has been received with enthusiasm debuting at No. 1 on the iTunes Blues chart in its first week.

For more info, check out the band's website and Facebook page.

Big Damn Blues Revolution dates:

Wed Mar 6 Columbia, MO Blue Note

Thu Mar 7 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

Fri Mar 8 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads

Sat Mar 9 Little Rock, AR Sticky Fingers

Tue Mar 12 Austin, TX The Blackheart SXSW

Wed Mar 13 Austin, TX Club Deville SXSW

Thu Mar 14 Ft. Worth, TX Live Oak Music Hall

Fri Mar 15 Austin, TX Continental Club SXSW

Sat Mar 16 San Antonio, TX Spurs Performance

Sun Mar 17 San Antonio, TX Sam's Burger Joint

Wed Mar 20 Nashville, TN Exit In

Thu Mar 21 Columbus, OH Woodland Tavern

Fri Mar 22 Ferndale, MI Magic Bag Theater

Sat Mar 23 Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

More dates to be announced soon.