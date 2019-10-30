Reverend's Sensei RT LE is a sparkling six-string success

Reverend has unveiled a new limited edition model, the Sensei RT LE.

The new electric guitar is offered in five sparkling finishes – Lime, Black, Rock Orange, Purple and Aqua.

Specs on the model include a solid korina body, three-piece korina neck with a medium-oval profile and a 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard.

Pickups are a pair of Revtrons, which the company says are “wound slightly hotter for an extra sizzle that other mini-humbuckers lack.”

Sensei RT LE Rock Orange (Image credit: courtesy of Reverend)

There’s also volume, tone and bass contour controls and a three-way pickup selector switch, Bigsby B-50 bridge and Reverend Pin-Lock tuners.

The Sensei RT LE will be offered through authorized Reverend dealers, with the Aqua finish exclusive to Wildwood Guitars, in limited numbers. As Reverend says, “When it's gone, it's gone.”

For more information, head to Reverend Guitars.