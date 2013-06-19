Review: B.C. Rich Mockingbird STQ Guitar

The following content is related to the August 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

The B.C. Rich Mockingbird is one of the most iconic, original and enduring electric solidbody guitar designs made by a company whose name doesn’t begin with an F or a G. Since its introduction in 1975, the Mockingbird has remained a favorite of hard-rock and metal guitarists for its high-performance design and aggressive lines.

The B.C. Rich Mockingbird STQ retains many of the original Mockingbird’s features, but it’s much more affordably priced and refined, to satisfy the needs of today’s players.