Revocation Unveil New Song, "Blood Atonement"

Revocation have shared a new song, “Blood Atonement,” from their upcoming album, The Outer Ones. You can listen to the track above.

As previously reported, The Outer Ones is the follow up to 2016's Great Is Our Sin, and shows Revocation pursuing a heavier and more progressively-minded sound, as evidenced by the death-metal-leaning title track.

"I knew that I wanted to go in a darker direction, and this is our most death metal album to date," guitarist and vocalist Dave Davidson said in a press release. "Sometimes when death metal bands go down the prog route, they lose some of that edge, but we wanted to keep the aggression at the forefront of what we do while still pushing our boundaries."

Lyrically, The Outer Ones also finds Davidson moving away from the societal and historical themes of Great Is Our Sin, and immersing himself in the fantastic. "The title is my ode to H.P. Lovecraft and the entities of pure cosmic horror that rule that universe he created," he said. "Since the new music we were writing was so evil and spacey in sections it seemed to be the right title to fit the overall vibe. But while the lyrical content is largely influenced by such writings, in every allegory there is of course some reflection of the real world, so I enjoy writing in a way that could have one overlaying meaning and then another deeper, symbolic meaning as well."

The Outer Ones is set for a September 28 release via Metal Blade Records, and is available for pre-order here.