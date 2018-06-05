Revocation Announce New Album, 'The Outer Ones'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Metal Blade Records)

Revocation have announced a new album, The Outer Ones.

The follow-up to 2016's Great Is Our Sin, The Outer Ones will push the progressive elements of the band's death metal sound, while retaining the band's brutal edge.

"I knew that I wanted to go in a darker direction, and this is our most death metal album to date," vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson said in a press release. "Sometimes when death metal bands go down the prog route, they lose some of that edge, but we wanted to keep the aggression at the forefront of what we do while still pushing our boundaries."

Lyrically, The Outer Ones also finds Davidson moving away from the societal and historical themes of Great Is Our Sin, and immersing himself in the fantastic. "The title is my ode to H.P. Lovecraft and the entities of pure cosmic horror that rule that universe he created," he said. "Since the new music we were writing was so evil and spacey in sections it seemed to be the right title to fit the overall vibe. But while the lyrical content is largely influenced by such writings, in every allegory there is of course some reflection of the real world, so I enjoy writing in a way that could have one overlaying meaning and then another deeper, symbolic meaning as well."

The Outer Ones is set for a September 28 release via Metal Blade Records. You can hear a brief excerpt of the album below.

Revocation will also be embarking on their first North American headlining tour in a number of years in support of The Outer Ones. You can check out their full itinerary below.

For more on Revocation, follow along on Facebook.

Revocation w/ Exhumed, Rivers Of Nihil, Yautja:

9/17/2018 Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

9/18/2018 Strange Matter - Richmond, VA

9/19/2018 Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

9/21/2018 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

9/22/2018 Come & Take It Live - Austin, TX

9/23/2018 Rail Club - Ft Worth, TX

9/24/2018 The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

9/26/2018 Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

9/27/2018 Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

9/28/2018 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9/29/2018 Union- Los Angeles, CA

9/30/2018 Phoenix Theatre - Petaluma, CA

10/01/2018 Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

10/03/2018 Astoria - Vancouver, BC **

10/04/2018 The Pin - Spokane, WA

10/05/2018 Highline - Seattle, WA

10/06/2018 Analog - Portland, OR

10/07/2018 Shredder - Boise, ID

10/09/2018 Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

10/10/2018 Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

10/11/2018 Amsterdam Bar & Grill - Minneapolis, MN

10/12/2018 Reggies -Chicago, IL

10/13/2018 The Outpost - Kent, OH

10/14/2018 Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

10/15/2018 Hard Luck - Toronto, ON **

10/16/2018 Mavericks - Ottawa, ON **

10/17/2018 Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC **

10/18/2018 Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

10/19/2018 Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

10/20/2018 Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

** No Exhumed