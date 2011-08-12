Revolver Post Big Four Trading Card Gallery

For the next month leading up to the Big Four show at Yankee Stadium on September 14, Guitar World and Revolver will be teaming up to bring you a constant barrage of exclusive content around Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, and Megadeth. The "Big Four Weeks," if you will.

In the September/October of Revolver (available here), newsstand buyers will feature an exclusive set of trading cards featuring every member of the Big Four.

