Revv seeks to combine the “greatest amp sounds in history” in new Shawn Tubbs signature overdrive pedal, the Tilt

Revv Amplification has partnered with veteran Nashville session guitarist and YouTuber Shawn Tubbs for a new signature overdrive/boost pedal, the Tilt.

Described as the “tonal culmination” of Tubbs' lifetime in music, the Tilt features an all-analog organic drive circuit with a “record-ready amp tone and feel”, achieved by combining some of the “greatest amp sounds in history”.

As Tubbs explains, these include “everything from a little Tweed Champ, all the way up to a high-powered Tweed Twin, up to a Marshall Plexi, or a JTM or JCM”.

“I tried to cram all of those into one overdrive pedal as best as I could,” the guitarist says. “I needed it to be crazy expressive like an amp would be, but definitely not an amp in a box. I don't see this pedal as that.”

In terms of controls, the Tilt comprises both a Drive section and a “game-changing” Tilt Boost circuit.

The Drive section sports Treble, Bass, Level and Gain dials, while the Boost section features Boost level and Tilt EQ knobs, plus a three-position Tight switch, which offers “strategic frequency choices for precision tone sculpting”.

“The reason the Tilt EQ is there is that I've always noticed with really great-sounding single-knob boost pedals as you really start cranking it, anomalies will start showing up, either in the top end or the low end,” Tubbs says.

“Another reason is for workflow; I want to be able to quickly sculpt in a tone, especially when I'm using this to drive the overdrive side of the pedal for more gain, I want to be able to quickly dial things in.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Revv Amplification) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Revv Amplification)

Other features include 18V high-headroom circuitry, top-mounted jacks and silent relay switching.

As Tubbs explains, the goal in creating the Tilt Overdrive was to develop the “exact tone” in his head.

“Every time I've played an incredible vintage amp I'd get so inspired and then think about how to tweak it to suit my playing style,” he says. “That's what went into this pedal. It's all my favorite tones combined into one simple box... If you want to have my tone, here it is in this pedal.”

The Tilt Overdrive is available now for $269. For more information, head to Revv Amplification.