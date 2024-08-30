“Gary walked in and goes, ‘Alright, today’s the day.’ At the end, he came over, shook my hand, and goes, ‘Unbelievable job. I couldn’t ask for any better’”: Rickey Medlocke on the first time he played Lynyrd Skynyrd’s iconic Free Bird guitar solo

By
Contributions from
published

Medlocke rejoined Lynyrd Skynyrd as their new guitar player in the early 1990s, and one of his main responsibilities ever since has been to tackle Allen Collins’ legendary lead effort

Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Rickey Medlocke has recalled the first time he played the outro lead line from Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird – and how he received Gary Rossington’s seal of approval when he tackled the iconic guitar solo during an early rehearsal.

Medlocke first joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in the early 1970s, completing a brief stint as the band’s drummer. Two decades later, he’d rejoin the band, but not as a percussionist – as their latest electric guitar player.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from