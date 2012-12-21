The Ringers, Featuring Jimmy Herring, Wayne Krantz and Michael Landau, Announce 2013 Dates

Jimmy Herring, Wayne Krantz, Michael Landau, Keith Carlock and Etienne Mbappe have formed a new band, The Ringers, and they've announced a limited string of US dates in February.

The supergroup, which brings together five genres of music — rock, funk, jazz, blues and African — will kick things off February 19 in Athens, Georgia, and wind up in Washington, DC, on February 23.

The idea for the band came from Abstract Logix label founder Souvik Dutta. The concept was to bring together five guys “as a unifying artistic force, one where people put music ahead of their egos to collectively create great music.”

Herring has played with The Allman Brothers Band, The Grateful Dead and Phil Lesh and Friends. He's now the lead guitarist for Widespread Panic and released a solo album, Subject To Change Without Notice, on August 21. Krantz released his 10th album, Howie 61, in April. He has played with Randy Brecker, Leni Stern and Steely Dan, among others.

Landau is a session musician and guitarist who has played with Joni Mitchell, Seal, Michael Jackson, James Taylor, Richard Marx, Steve Perry, Pink Floyd and Miles Davis. Drummer Keith Carlock has recorded and/or toured with John Mayer, Sting, Steely Dan, James Taylor, Donald Fagen, Walter Becker, Diana Ross, Faith Hill, The Blues Brothers Band, Mike Stern and others.

Bassist Etienne Mbappe is best known for his years with the Zawinul Syndicate. In the '80s, he was the masterpiece of the jazz fusion band Ultramarine, which incorporated jazz with elements of African and Caribbean influences. He also played with Ray Charles on his last album and is currently a member of John McLaughlin’s 4th Dimension.

THE RINGERS Exclusive Tour Dates: