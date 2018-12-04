Trending

Rival Sons Announce U.S. Headline Tour Details



The band will be supported at all dates by the Sheepdogs.

Rival Sons have announced details of their first full North American headline tour. The dates kick off April 4 in Dallas and wrap May 5 in Los Angeles, with the Sheepdogs supporting.

The tour is in support of Rival Sons’ forthcoming album, Feral Roots, due January 25 via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records.

As previously reported, Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The album is available for pre-order with exclusive pre-order bundles at www.rivalsons.com.  All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the previously released album track “Do Your Worst,” and “Back in the Woods.” 

The full tour itinerary is below. Pre-sales begin December 5 at 10:00 A.M. local time. For complete details, please visit www.rivalsons.com.

Rival Sons 2019 tour dates:

4/04 – Dallas, TX – Trees

4/05 – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive

4/06 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

4/08 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

4/09 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven Stage)

4/10 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

4/12 – Charleston, SC – Ladson Exchange Fairgrounds**

4/13 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairgrounds**

4/14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena**

4/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/18 – Boston, MA – Royale Night Club

4/19 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall***

4/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

4/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

4/27 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

4/29 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

4/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

5/02 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5/03 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

5/04 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre***

5/06 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/07 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

5/09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

**Festival Lineup

***No Sheepdogs