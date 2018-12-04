Rival Sons Announce U.S. Headline Tour Details

Rival Sons have announced details of their first full North American headline tour. The dates kick off April 4 in Dallas and wrap May 5 in Los Angeles, with the Sheepdogs supporting.

The tour is in support of Rival Sons’ forthcoming album, Feral Roots, due January 25 via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records.

As previously reported, Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The album is available for pre-order with exclusive pre-order bundles at www.rivalsons.com. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the previously released album track “Do Your Worst,” and “Back in the Woods.”

The full tour itinerary is below. Pre-sales begin December 5 at 10:00 A.M. local time. For complete details, please visit www.rivalsons.com.

Rival Sons 2019 tour dates:

4/04 – Dallas, TX – Trees

4/05 – Fort Smith, AR – TempleLive

4/06 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

4/08 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

4/09 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven Stage)

4/10 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

4/12 – Charleston, SC – Ladson Exchange Fairgrounds**

4/13 – Orlando, FL – Central Florida Fairgrounds**

4/14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena**

4/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

4/18 – Boston, MA – Royale Night Club

4/19 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall***

4/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

4/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

4/27 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

4/29 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

4/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

5/02 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5/03 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

5/04 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre***

5/06 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

5/07 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

5/09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

**Festival Lineup

***No Sheepdogs