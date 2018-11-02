Rival Sons Announce Forthcoming Album, Share New Song, "Back in the Woods"

Rival Sons have announced the release of their new album, Feral Roots, on January 25, 2019, via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records. Today, the band is sharing a new song from the record, “Back in the Woods.”

Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The album is available for pre-order today with exclusive pre-order bundles at www.rivalsons.com. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the previously released album track “Do Your Worst,” and “Back in the Woods.”

Check out the album art and track list for Feral Roots below.

Feral Roots track list:

01. Do Your Worst

02. Sugar on the Bone

03. Back in the Woods

04. Look Away

05. Feral Roots

06. Too Bad

07. Stood By Me

08. Imperial Joy

09. All Directions

10. End of Forever

11. Shooting Stars