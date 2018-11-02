Rival Sons Announce Forthcoming Album, Share New Song, "Back in the Woods"

Rival Sons have announced the release of their new album, Feral Roots, on January 25, 2019, via Low Country Sound/Atlantic Records. Today, the band is sharing a new song from the record, “Back in the Woods.”
Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The album is available for pre-order today with exclusive pre-order bundles at www.rivalsons.com. All pre-orders are joined by instant grat downloads of the previously released album track “Do Your Worst,” and “Back in the Woods.”
Check out the album art and track list for Feral Roots below.
Feral Roots track list:
01. Do Your Worst
02. Sugar on the Bone
03. Back in the Woods
04. Look Away
05. Feral Roots
06. Too Bad
07. Stood By Me
08. Imperial Joy
09. All Directions
10. End of Forever
11. Shooting Stars