Trending

Rob Zombie's Great American Nightmare — Official Video Announcement

By

Below, you can take your first look at Rob Zombie's Great American Nightmare, the ultimate Halloween music and horror event.

The Great American Nightmare showcases three haunted houses — Lords Of Salem In Total Black Out, The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto 3D and Haunt Of 1,000 Corpses — plus concerts from various artists each night.

This event takes place Thursday to Sunday nights from October 10 through November 2 at the LA County FEARplex in Pomona, California.

Check out the official video announcement below!

For more information about the event, visit greatamericannightmare.com.