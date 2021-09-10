John 5 and Rob Zombie pay tribute to live mayhem in new Shadow of the Cemetery Man video

Rob Zombie has debuted a raucous new video for the song Shadow Of The Cemetery Man, featuring longtime collaborator John 5.

Zombie is currently back on the road, undertaking a string of festival gigs and other tour dates, and the Shadow... video feels like a celebration of his hell-raising, boot-stomping flare-flapping live show.

The track is taken from Zombie’s latest record, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, which has seen the veteran hard-rocker score his first number one on the Billboard Album chart.

Guitarist John 5 called it, to be fair, telling interviewers as far back as February 2018 that it was “by far the best Zombie record that he's ever done… He came up with, in my opinion, the hookiest, most memorable lyrics and melody that he has ever. And what he did is brought me in and then we worked on the music, and it was un-fucking-believable; it just worked so well."

The album was initially set for release in 2019, before being pushed back to 2020 (and we all know what happened then) and eventually dropping in March of this year.

Meanwhile, John 5 has had plenty of time to work on other projects. Recently, he’s collaborated with David Lee Roth on a country song, wowed fans with an astonishing live rock medley and is preparing to release a new solo album, Sinner, this October.

If you missed it back in March, you can stream or order Rob Zombie’s The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy here.