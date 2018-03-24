Rob Zombie & Marylin Manson ‘Twins of Evil’ Summer Tour Tickets on Sale Today

Rob Zombie and Marylin Manson recently announced their co-headlining ‘Twins of Evil’ tour, and tickets go on sale today, Saturday, March 24.

You can grab tickets starting at 10 a.m. local time

The 29-date co-headlining North American summer tour produced by Live Nation will kick off in Detroit on July 11. The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums: Zombie’s 2016 release The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, and Manson’s 2017 offering, Heaven Upside Down.

Rob Zombie continuously challenges audiences as he stretches the boundaries of music. He has sold more than fifteen million albums worldwide across six studio albums and two live releases.

Marilyn Manson's sensationalist music and art that rejects conservative values created an icon who has infiltrated fashion, television, film and music, and whose fingerprints coat modern culture.

View the dates below, and head to robzombie.com or marilynmanson.com for info.

Twins Of Evil North American Tour Dates:

7/11 – CLARKSTON, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/13 – OSHKOSH, WI – Rock USA Festival *

7/14 – ST. LOUIS, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/15 – TINLEY PARK, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17 – CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/18 – NOBLESVILLE, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/20 – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheatre

7/21 – BRISTOW, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/24 – HOLMDEL, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/25 – BURGETTSTOWN, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

7/26 – TORONTO, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/28 – MONTREAL, QC – Heavy MTL Festival *

7/29 – BANGOR, ME – Impact Music Festival *

8/7 – WANTAGH, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/8 – MANSFIELD, MA – Xfinity Center

8/9 – CAMDEN, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/11 – HARTFORD, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

8/12 – DARIEN Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

8/14 – ATLANTA, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

8/16 – DALLAS, TX – Starplex Pavilion

8/17 – AUSTIN, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre

8/18 – HOUSTON, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 – DENVER, CO – Pepsi Center Arena

8/22 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/24 – SAN DIEGO, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/25 – LAS VEGAS, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/26 – PHOENIX, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion

8/28 – CONCORD, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/29 – IRVINE, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

* denotes festival date