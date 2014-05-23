New Rob Zombie Photo Book, 'Zombie Horror Picture Show,' Documents His 2013 Headlining Tours

Rob Zombie has released limited-edition photography book documenting his multiple 2013 headlining tours. The book, which was shot by Zombie's personal rock photographer, Rob Fenn, gives fans an all-access pass to the Zombie Horror Picture Show.

Join Zombie, his band, his family and some famous friends as they tour across the underbelly of the U.S.

Fenn has captured Zombie in all his glory, from sold-out arenas and festivals to tour buses and backstage hijinks, mischief and other candid moments. This beautiful collection of photographs drops the curtain on the world of Rob Zombie for a rare look into his life on the road.

Released in partnership between photographer Rob Fenn and the FC Cancer Foundation, this book is not only an essential companion to the soon-to-be-released Blu-ray, DVD and longform digital video of the same name, but a timeless document for the coffee tables of every Zombie fan!

Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of his music and films. He has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and has has experienced success in music and film as the writer/director of six feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $100 million.

For more information, and to order the book, visit thezombiehorrorpictureshow.com.