Rob Zombie Announces Second Great American Nightmare

After closing out its 2013 run in Southern California with a record-breaking night for a stand-alone haunted house event in the United States, Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare will return for its second year this September. The event will take place at the WestWorld Of Scottsdale in the Phoenix, Arizona metro region for select nights from September 19-November 1.

The September 19 opening night will feature a special one-night-only concert with Zombie himself.

"The first year was such a blast. I am thrilled to be able to take the Great American Nightmare to a new city this year," Zombie said. "My only goal is to make it even sicker than last year."

Great American Nightmare is a fully immersive haunted house experience featuring three attractions based on Rob Zombie’s own horror films: The Lords Of Salem In Total Black Out, Captain Spaulding’s Clown School In 3D, and The Devil’s Rejects.

The attractions will offer a three-dimensional experience with animatronics and effects, a reportedly terrifying maze, and salacious humor.

In addition, the Great American Nightmare’s Bloody Boulevard will feature freak shows, musical entertainment, roaming characters, themed food and beverages, games and vendors each night.

Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare will celebrate the Halloween season on the following dates between September 19 and November 1: