Watch Robb Flynn cover Black Sabbath onstage with a tribute band

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn recently took to the stage to perform Black Sabbath covers with tribute band Back Stabbath – and fan footage of the night has now emerged.

Flynn made the appearance – accompanied by former Forbidden bandmate, guitarist Craig Locicero – as part of his friend ‘Crummy’ Joe Cabral’s 60th birthday celebration, on March 19.

The Machine Head man joined Back Stabbath, a tribute act from Boulder, Colorado, for performances of a number of ‘Sabbath classics, including Into The Void, Electric Funeral, Wicked World and Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.

Flynn is a longterm ‘Sabbath fan and has said the band were the reason he first learned to play the guitar. In 2000, Machine Head contributed a cover of ‘Sabbath track Hole In The Sky (from 1975’s Sabotage) to the Nativity In Black II tribute album.

In another sign that Flynn has been considering his musical roots, the frontman recently teamed-up with Machine Head’s founding lead guitarist, Logan Mader, to perform a 25th anniversary playthrough of the band’s second album, The More Things Change...

Meanwhile, Machine Head have a new studio album on the way, which they have previously said should be due for release this summer. Back in November last year they reported on social media that they’d been “Making great progress on at least 6 different new songs including a 10 minute plus epic.”

Keep an eye on Machine Head’s official site for more information on the forthcoming album.