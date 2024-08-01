“It promises to be a night of electrifying performances”: Star-studded Robbie Robertson tribute show announced, featuring Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams

Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson takes place on October 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles

Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson performing with The Band at Wembley, London, 14th September 1974
Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, and Trey Anastasio are among the artists set to honor Robbie Robertson's life and music on October 17, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

According to the press release, “Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson promises to be a night of electrifying performances featuring superstar artists performing a diverse range of Robbie’s most beloved songs, from his iconic solo work to classic tracks from the Band.”

