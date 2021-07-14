The Doors guitar icon Robby Krieger announces first-ever memoir, Set The Night On Fire

Robby Krieger, who played electric guitar with The Doors, has announced his first-ever memoir, titled Set The Night On Fire: Living, Dying, And Playing Guitar With The Doors.

Due out on October 12 via Little, Brown and Company, the upcoming offering will take a deep dive into Krieger’s life, and promises to shed new light on the band’s meteoric career.

A description of the book’s contents reads, “Through a series of vignettes, Robby Krieger takes readers back to where it all happened: the pawn shop where he bought his first guitar; the jail cell he was tossed into after a teenage bust [and] his parents’ living room where his first songwriting sessions with Jim Morrison took place.”

The book will also explore “the empty bars and backyard parties where The Doors played their first awkward gigs; the studios where their iconic songs were recorded and the many concert venues that erupted into historic riots."

The 432-page book is set to be filled with never-before-told stories from the most pivotal points in The Doors’ career, and will offer up fresh perspectives on the band’s most celebrated and infamous moments.

Robby Krieger’s Set The Night On Fire is available to preorder now in digital and hardback formats for $13.89 and $24.49. The audiobook version, on CD, is also available to preorder for $39.73.