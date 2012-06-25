Robert Cray to Release New Album, 'Nothin But Love,' August 27

Guitarist Robert Cray has teamed up with producer Kevin Shirley (Joe Bonamassa, Aerosmith, Iron Maiden, Black Country Communion) to record his new album, Nothin But Love, which will be released August 27.

The 10-song album includes material written by all four Robert Cray Band members, including Cray (vocals/guitar), Jim Pugh (keyboards), Cray Band co-founder Richard Cousins (bass) and Tony Braunagel (drums).

The album features the break-up blues of "Won't Be Coming Home," the jazz chops of "I'll Always Remember You," the soul-drenched "Great Big Old House" and the '50s-flavored rocker "Side Dish."

Shirley describes the vibe of the two weeks he spent at Revolver Studios in Los Angeles as "Dirt under the fingernails."