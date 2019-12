Below, watch a pro-shot video of Robert Plant's complete set from last weekend's Glastonbury Festival.

As always, the former Led Zeppelin frontman's set is peppered with a host of Led Zeppelin favorites, including "Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You," which kicks off the video, and "Black Dog," which starts around the 18-minute mark.

"Going to California," begins around the 30-minute mark, with "What Is and What Should Never Be" starting at 51:00 and "Rock and Roll" at 110:00.

Enjoy!