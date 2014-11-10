Robert Plant Turns Down £500 Million Offer to Reform Led Zeppelin for 35-Date Tour

London's Daily Mail reports that Robert Plant has turned down a whole lotta money — more than £500 million (around $800 million U.S.) — to reform Led Zeppelin for what would've been the most profitable tour in history.

Apparently, Plant tore up a contract in front of astonished promoters — after Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones had already signed on for the now-fictional 35-date trek.

The contract was presented to the band by 64-year-old Virgin Airlines tycoon Sir Richard Branson, a lifelong Led Zeppelin fan. It would've earned Plant, Page and Jones £190 million each before tax. But, in keeping with his recent line of reasoning, Plant, 66, simply has no interest.

“They have tried to talk him round but there is no chance," said a source close to the band. “His mind is made up and that’s that.”

Branson was planning on re-branding one of his jets “The Starship” to fly the group to all the venues.

Led Zeppelin regrouped in 2007 for a one-off show at London’s O2 arena.

Page appears on the cover of the all-new Holiday 2014 issue of Guitar World magazine. This time around, Page discusses the new versions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses of the Holy, both of which were released late last month and are climbing the charts as we speak. You can check out the new issue of GW right here.

On November 12, Page will appear at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles for "An Evening with Jimmy Page In Conversation with Chris Cornell." If you'd like to try your hand at snagging tickets, step right this way.