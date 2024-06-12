“I used to play Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne songs in backyard parties when I was 16. And then all of a sudden, I’m playing in his band”: Robert Trujillo on going from teenage Sabbath fan to Ozzy's bassist

Robert Trujillo recalls the pinch-me moment Ozzy Osbourne told him to play as loud as he wanted to play

Robert Trujillo has recalled the surreal feeling of going from being a teenage Ozzy Osbourne fan to a member of his band. In addition to being a dream gig for Trujillo, one thing really sealed the deal for him to join Osbourne's band.

“I used to play Black Sabbath songs and Ozzy Osbourne solo songs like Crazy Train, and, you know, all these tracks in backyard parties when I was 16. And then all of a sudden, I'm playing in his band, you know, and I'm in front of the guy. And I'm like, ‘Wait a minute, am I dreaming?’” says Trujillo in a Dunlop interview alongside Marcus Miller.

