Guitars signed by Metallica, Jeff Beck, Chuck Berry and more to be sold on Rock Hall's Reverb shop

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is set to open the virtual doors to its all-new Reverb shop on Wednesday August 18, which will stock a set of six-strings signed by a number of people from electric guitar royalty.

Over the years, the Rock Hall ceremony has seen several guitar heroes autograph axes backstage during the annual celebration, with the signed instruments helping raise funds to support the institution's activities.

Now, those guitars will be available for the first time ever via a soon-to-be-opened online store, which is to be hosted by musical instrument marketplace Reverb.com.

Chief among the collection is a Gibson Les Paul Jr. signed by the ‘09 ceremony’s Inductees and presenters – including Jeff Beck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Metallica, Run-DMC, Bobby Womack, Wanda Jackson and more – as well as an ES-335 signed by every performer from Chuck Berry’s American Music Masters ceremony.

Image 1 of 6 Gibson ES-335 signed by the performers from Chuck Berry's American Music Masters ceremony (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 6 Gibson Les Paul signed by Don Everly of The Everly Brothers (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 3 of 6 Gibson Les Paul Studio signed by members of The Moody Blues (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 4 of 6 Gibson Les Paul Jr. signed by the 2009 ceremony's Inductees and presenters (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 5 of 6 Gibson Flying V signed by members of My Chemical Romance (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 6 of 6 Gibson Flying V signed by Duane Eddy, James Burton and Lonnie Mack (Image credit: Reverb.com)

Names from Berry’s 2012 concert include Ernie Isley, Lemmy Kilmister, Joe Bonamassa, Chuck Prophet, Rosie Flores and many more.

Other highlights from the Reverb shop include a Les Paul Studio from 2018 signed by The Moody Blues members Justin Hayward, Graeme Edge, John Lodge and Denny Laine, a Les Paul 'T' signature model signed by Don Everly and a ‘67 Flying V autographed by the members of My Chemical Romance.

A second Flying V, sporting the signatures of Duane Eddy, James Burton and rockabilly hero Lonnie Mack, completes the six-string lineup.

Elsewhere, the shop is also set to feature a number of limited-edition photos, which were donated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by renowned photographer Baron Wolman. Those depicted in the pics include BB King, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix and Pete Townshend.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and will support it in continuing its mission – to “engage, teach, and inspire through the power of rock 'n' roll."

Keep your eyes peeled on Reverb.com for Rock Hall's online store, which will open for business on Wednesday August 18.