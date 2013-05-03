Rock World Reacts to Death of Slayer Guitarist Jeff Hanneman

An untold number of heavy metal artists and fans, many of whom are at Club Nokia in Los Angeles for tonight's 5th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards, instantly expressed their grief over Hanneman's death via Twitter. As a tribute to the late guitarist, who died May 2, 2013, of liver failure, tonight's Golden Gods show is dedicated to Hanneman.

Here are several tweets, with more on the way:

ZAKK WYLDE: RIP brother. You will be missed.

DAVE MUSTAINE: Tonight one less star will be shining and sadly, the stage got just a little bit darker. Jeff Hanneman 1964-2013.

MACHINE HEAD: RIP Jeff Hanneman. One of the greatest songwriters in all of metal let alone music. Our hearts go out to his family and band mates.

SEYMOUR DUNCAN: A member of the Big Four has passed away. Horns up for Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman

NIKKI SIXX: Just heard the sad news about Jeff Hanneman of Slayer. My condolences to his family,the band and all his friends and fans..RIP

DEATH ANGEL: R.I.P. Jeff Hanneman. Love & respect to the Slayer family.

DAVID ELLEFSON: My condolences to Slayer and Jeff Hanneman's family today.

RANCID: Our heart goes out Jeff Hanneman's friends and family. You will be missed man.

SLASH: Tragic & shocking news about Jeff Hanneman. He is going to missed by so many. What a sad day for Metal. RIP man.

GIBSON GUITAR: RIP Jeff Hanneman. You will be greatly missed.

ALEX SKOLNICK: Sad news. RIP JH. He'll be remembered at #GoldenGods

TESTAMENT: R.I.P. Jeff Hanneman, brother in thrash.

HATEBREED: Rest In Peace Jeff Hanneman! A True Heavy Metal LEGEND!

DINO CAZARES: I'm extremely shocked and sad to hear about Jeff Hanneman. He was a huge influence on my playing when I was growing up.

CHIMAIRA: RIP Jeff Hanneman. Icon

GUS G.: Gutted to read the news. RIP Jeff Hanneman :( the music world has lost yet another one of the greats

ROBERT CAGGIANO: Wow... I just heard some really sad news . R.I.P. Jeff Hanneman

MIKE PORTNOY: WOW....I'm in shock...RIP Jeff Hanneman....wow....

JOSE MANGIN: Crushed out here in Cali about untimely passing of Jeff Hanneman @Slayer, the #goldengods will be dedicated to Jeff & his legendary riffs!

IN FLAMES: We are so devasted to hear about the passing of Jeff Hanneman. One of the greatest have passed on and please,...

EDDIE TRUNK: Tragic news of @Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman passing away

DUFF McKAGAN: Jeff Hanneman of @Slayer RIP. Wow. I'm so very soory for your loss Hanneman family.