RockBoard aims to make top-row pedal stomping easier with new QuickMount Pedal Riser

RockBoard has vowed to make accidental mid-gig pedal slippages a thing of the past with the release of its nifty new QuickMount Pedal Riser.

Designed to give guitarists easy access to their prized effects pedals, the Pedal Riser aims to eradicate unintentional pedal stomps by boosting up backline pedals via its convenient QuickMount system.

Compatible with any RockBoard pedalboard, the new accessory utilizes an easy-to-mount-and-remove design, and conveniently slots into the existing grids built into the ‘boards without the need for additional tools.

Likewise, despite coming in a one-size-fits-all compact pedal size, multiple QuickMount Pedal Risers can be stacked next to one another to accommodate larger fittings that demand more real estate on your ‘board.

A powder-coated black surface finish ensures aesthetic consistency with the rest of the RockBoard lineup, with a slightly angled design seeking to provide optimum accessibility for clumsy pedal stompers.

The RockBoard QuickMount Pedal Riser will be available in June, with an official listing price yet to be confirmed.

To find out more, and to explore the rest of the pedalboard specialist’s QuickMount range, head over to RockBoard.