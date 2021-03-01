RockBoard releases StageTuner ST-02 chromatic rack guitar tuner

RockBoard has released its StageTuner ST-02, which promises to give guitarists all the features they would want from a chromatic rack guitar tuner.

Featuring a “bright but not blinding” LED display that is easy to read from several meters away, the ST-02 offers up an impressive sonic detection range spanning from B1 (15.44 Hz) all the way up to C8 (4,186.6 Hz), as well as a calibration range of 432Hz to 445Hz.

When paired with its precision rate of +/– one cent, the ST-02 seeks to provide an accurate tuning experience for guitarists who utilize both standard and lower tunings.

Elsewhere, the appointment of a true bypass circuit means the unit will not interfere with the sonic harmony of your existing setup, with the addition of two input jacks increasing the ST-02's flexibility.

During operation, the ST-02 offers up two different tuning modes, including Standard and Strobe. While the Standard utilizes left and right-pointing arrows to highlight whether your string is flat or sharp, the Strobe mode enlists the help of flashing LEDs to point you in the right direction.

In terms of integrating it into your rig, the 19” unit can be fitted into any suitably sized stage or studio rack, and can be fixed into any RockBoard pedalboard using the company’s QuickMount fittings.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RockBoard) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: RockBoard)

RockBoard dubs the ST-02 as the "perfect choice for the stage, studios, rehearsal rooms and basically any other conceivable application" due to its expansive sonic detection range and rig compatability.

The RockBoard StageTuner ST-02 is available now for $108.

Head over to Warwick for more info.