RockBoard has announced the Power Block, a compact power supply that can deliver current for up to 10 pedals.

The unit boasts eight 9V 150mA outputs, each with individual red short-circuit LEDs, as well as two 18V 400mA outputs, for 2,000 mA of total output.

Additionally, there are 10 connection cables (50 cm, angled/straight hollow plugs) as well as a mains adapter.

For more information on the Power Block, head here.