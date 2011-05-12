Roger Daltrey Adds North American Dates to his 'Tommy' Tour

As previously reported, Roger Daltrey of The Who will be touring the UK performing Tommy, The Who's iconic 1969 rock opera, from start to finish -- something The Who never did, even during their 1989 Tommytour.
The big news is that several North American dates have been added from September through early November. Tickets for the AEG Live-produced tour go on sale May 19 (Canadian performances) and 10 a.m. May 20 (U.S. shows). An American Express card member pre-sale begins 10 a.m. May 16 via AEGLive.com (ending May 18 in Canada and May 19 in the US).
The six-week tour launches Sept. 13 in Hollywood, Florida, and ends Nov. 2 Winnipeg, Canada. See the full schedule below.
Daltrey's band includes Frank Simes (guitar), Scott Deavours (drums), Jon Button (bass), Loren Gold (keyboards) and Simon Townshend, brother of The Who’s Pete Townshend.
The tour dates are as follows:
- September
- 13 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock
- 15 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Wireless Pavilion
- 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
- 18 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- 21 - Philadelphia, PA - MANN Center
- 23 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum
- 24 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
- 27 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts **
- 28 - Ottawa, ON - Scotiabank Place **
- 30 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre For The Performing Arts **
October
1 - Windsor, ON - The Coliseum at Caesars Windsor
5 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Theater at Target Center
7 - Hammond, IN - Venue at Horseshoe Casino
8 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House
11 - Cedar Park, TX - Cedar Park Center
12 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre
14 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland by AMC
16 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
19 - Los Angeles, CA - NOKIA Theatre
21 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
24 - Portland, OR - Rose Quarter-Theatre of the Clouds
25 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena at Seattle Center
27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena **
29 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place **
30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome **
November
1 - Saskatoon, SK - Credit Union Centre **
2 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre **
**Shows on sale May 19; all other shows go on sale May 20. Tickets for the US shows are available at AEGLive.com.