Roger Daltrey Adds North American Dates to his 'Tommy' Tour

As previously reported, Roger Daltrey of The Who will be touring the UK performing Tommy, The Who's iconic 1969 rock opera, from start to finish -- something The Who never did, even during their 1989 Tommytour.

The big news is that several North American dates have been added from September through early November. Tickets for the AEG Live-produced tour go on sale May 19 (Canadian performances) and 10 a.m. May 20 (U.S. shows). An American Express card member pre-sale begins 10 a.m. May 16 via AEGLive.com (ending May 18 in Canada and May 19 in the US).

The six-week tour launches Sept. 13 in Hollywood, Florida, and ends Nov. 2 Winnipeg, Canada. See the full schedule below.

Daltrey's band includes Frank Simes (guitar), Scott Deavours (drums), Jon Button (bass), Loren Gold (keyboards) and Simon Townshend, brother of The Who’s Pete Townshend.

The tour dates are as follows:

September

13 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock

15 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Wireless Pavilion

17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

18 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

21 - Philadelphia, PA - MANN Center

23 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Coliseum

24 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

27 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts **

28 - Ottawa, ON - Scotiabank Place **

30 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre For The Performing Arts **

October

1 - Windsor, ON - The Coliseum at Caesars Windsor

5 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Theater at Target Center

7 - Hammond, IN - Venue at Horseshoe Casino

8 - St. Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

11 - Cedar Park, TX - Cedar Park Center

12 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

14 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland by AMC

16 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center

19 - Los Angeles, CA - NOKIA Theatre

21 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

24 - Portland, OR - Rose Quarter-Theatre of the Clouds

25 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena at Seattle Center

27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena **

29 - Edmonton, AB - Rexall Place **

30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome **

November

1 - Saskatoon, SK - Credit Union Centre **

2 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Centre **

**Shows on sale May 19; all other shows go on sale May 20. Tickets for the US shows are available at AEGLive.com.