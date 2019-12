As we reported earlier this week, blues guitar legend Hubert Sumlin passed away this past weekend at age 80. As a testament to Sumlin's lasting influence, his funeral expenses will be paid for by none other than Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

According to Rolling Stone, the news was posted online by Sumlin's partner, Toni Ann, who added, "God bless the Rolling Stones."

Fans may remember that Richards made a guest appearance on Sumlin's 2004 album, About Them Shoes.