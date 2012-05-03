The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Set to Host 'Saturday Night Live' Finale

It's only a sketch comedy show, but I like it!

Deadline reports that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is set to host the season finale of Saturday Night Live, which will air on May 19.

While this marks his first hosting gig, the Stone has appeared on the show twice as a performer — once in 1978 and again in 2001.

The report also claims that Jagger will perform on the episode, although it is unclear who he will be performing with. Neither the Rolling Stones or his latest side project, SuperHeavy, are billed for the show.