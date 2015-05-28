The Rolling Stones Premiere Alternate Version of "Dead Flowers" — Video

The Rolling Stones have premiered an alternate version of "Dead Flowers" that will appear on the upcoming reissue of the band's legendary 1971 album, Sticky Fingers.

This newly unearthed version is an interesting alternate, in that it's both bluesier and more hard-edged than the country-fied take that ended up on Sticky Fingers.

The reissue of Sticky Fingers is due June 9 and also will feature a version of "Brown Sugar" recorded with Eric Clapton, an acoustic version of "Wild Horses" and alternate takes of "Bitch" and "Can't You Hear Me Knocking."

