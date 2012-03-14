The Rolling Stones Push 50th Anniversary Tour Back to 2013

It's unbelievable for any band to be able to celebrate their 50th anniversary — hell, most don't make it to their 10th — so it makes perfect sense that everyone seems to be clamoring for a Rolling Stones 50th anniversary tour.

While all signs have pointed to a semicentennial happening sometime this year, a new report from Rolling Stone seems to point to the tour happening next year instead.

"Basically, we’re just not ready," said guitarist Keith Richards. "I have a feeling [2013 is] more realistic."

Rolling Stone also reports that Keith's health looks to be the primary cause for a tour delay, with the band more likely to play multi-night residencies in major cities than a true tour.

The Stones will be busy this year, though, with a planned studio session for later in the year as well as a major documentary in the works. The band will also release a photo book, titled The Rolling Stones: 50, on July 12, the 50th anniversary of the band's first gig in 1962.

And now, here's an unrelated video of the Rolling Stones having a food fight in 1968.