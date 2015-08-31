Roth Erupts and Van Halen Stop Show When Fan Throws Beer Onstage — Video [NSFW]

David Lee Roth had some choice words for a fan who threw a beer onstage at Van Halen’s August 27 performance in Camden, New Jersey.

The group were just launching into “Dirty Movies” at the Susquehanna Bank Center when Roth stopped the show.

“Somebody just threw a beer up here,” he said, while a roadie cleaned up the spillage. “In my younger day I would’ve promised I would’ve slept with [the thrower’s] girlfriend. At this point in my career, the roughest, most fucked insult I could probably make to this guy is that I probably already have slept with his wife.

“Can you control that, motherfucker?” he continued. “I’ll talk to you later, sweetheart.”

Eddie Van Halen laughed, and Roth kicked the band back into action while issuing a parting shot.

“The next time, you save the beer for me, you slime,” then made an obscene gesture with the mic and flipped the thrower the bird.

Van Halen are currently on their North American tour, which runs through October 2, when they play the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. You can find their remaining tour dates here.