Rudy Sarzo Announces His Departure from Blue Öyster Cult

Bassist Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake) has announced his departure from Blue Oyster Cult, his rock and roll home for the past four years.

Sarzo told Ultimate Classic Rock that he and the group had reached a mutual decision to make the change.

“Due to my scheduling with other projects that I’m doing, it became a little bit hard for me to keep a really solid working schedule with BOC," Sarzo said. "So we amicably, we just basically parted ways. So they can actually find somebody who can devote more time to the band and I can actually pursue other bands that I’m doing.”

Sarzo’s many projects include the Japanese anime-inspired Animetal U.S.A. and Tred, a band featuring former Anthrax singer Dan Nelson, Twisted Sister drummer AJ Pero and Adrenaline Mob guitarist Mike Orlando. Sarzo also performs with Dio Disciples and works with Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp.

Tred are finishing up their debut album, which will be released later this year.

Head to Ultimate Classic Rock for more on this story.