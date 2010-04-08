Rush Announce 'Time Machine' Tour Dates

Announced today, The Time Machine Tour is an evening with Rush, where they will perform their classics, give a taste of the future – and for the first time ever – feature the Moving Pictures album live in its entirety.

The band is currently working on their 20th studio album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (co-producer from 2007’s Snakes & Arrows) and in addition to their classics plan to showcase a few new tunes live this summer.

“We were off for a year and a half, and now it's just pouring,” says guitarist Alex Lifeson. “Everything is totally crazy and there's not a minute left in the day. We've got these half-dozen songs, and we'll probably go in the studio and work on a couple of them and see how it goes, perhaps release something – and I say perhaps – and then we plan on being on the road.”

This summer’s Live Nation promoted tour will visit approximately 40 cities throughout North America beginning June 29th in Albuquerque, NM, and finishing October 2nd in West Palm Beach, FL, with stops along the way in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Holmdel, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, and more (complete tour itinerary below).

Released in 1981, Moving Pictures was their most successful album, certified 4x Platinum and features some of Rush’s most well known songs and perennial radio favorites “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight” and the Grammy-nominated instrumental “YYZ.”

Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage a documentary created by filmmakers Scot McFadyen & Sam Dunn (whose filmography also includes: Iron Maiden; Flight 666, Metal, A Headbangers Journey and Global Metal) will premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on April 24th followed by the Canadian premiere at Toronto’s Hot Docs festival on April 29th. The band was also recently showcased in the comedy I Love You Man where they play themselves in a concert scene featuring actors Paul Rudd and Jason Segal as uber-fans, a performance which has exposed the band to a whole new generation.

Tickets for Rush Time Machine Tour will go on sale beginning April 16th in San Francisco, Uncasville, Saratoga Springs, Denver, Chicago, Wantagh, Seattle and Holmdel at Livenation.com. Tickets for performances in Milwaukee, Sarnia and Syracuse go on sale April 17th, check local listings for ticket information.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets through Citi's Private Pass Program beginning April 13th in select markets.For complete presale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: rush.com & livenation.com.

Tour Dates:

June 29 Albuquerque, NM Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion

July 01 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

July 02 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

July 05 Chicago, IL Charter One Pavilion

July 09 Sarnia, ON Bayfest

July 13 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

July 15 Quebec City, QC Festival d'été de Québec

July 17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

July 19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

July 21 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center

July 23 Saratoga Springs, NY SPAC

July 24 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach

August 05 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

August 07 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

August 09 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 11 Los Angeles, CA LA Forum

August 13 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

August 14 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 16 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 20 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

August 22 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

August 25 Omaha, NE Qwest Center

August 27 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair

August 29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

August 31 Allentown, PA Allentown Fair

September 02 Syracuse, NY New York State Fair

September 03 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 14 Boston, MA TD Garden

September 16 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

September 18 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater

September 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

September 23 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

September 25 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 26 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center

September 29 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre @ Encore Park

October 01 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre

October 02 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre