Rush Announce 'Time Machine' Tour Dates

Announced today, The Time Machine Tour is an evening with Rush, where they will perform their classics, give a taste of the future – and for the first time ever – feature the Moving Pictures album live in its entirety.
The band is currently working on their 20th studio album with producer Nick Raskulinecz (co-producer from 2007’s Snakes & Arrows) and in addition to their classics plan to showcase a few new tunes live this summer.
“We were off for a year and a half, and now it's just pouring,” says guitarist Alex Lifeson. “Everything is totally crazy and there's not a minute left in the day. We've got these half-dozen songs, and we'll probably go in the studio and work on a couple of them and see how it goes, perhaps release something – and I say perhaps – and then we plan on being on the road.”
This summer’s Live Nation promoted tour will visit approximately 40 cities throughout North America beginning June 29th in Albuquerque, NM, and finishing October 2nd in West Palm Beach, FL, with stops along the way in Boston, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Holmdel, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, and more (complete tour itinerary below).
Released in 1981, Moving Pictures was their most successful album, certified 4x Platinum and features some of Rush’s most well known songs and perennial radio favorites “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight” and the Grammy-nominated instrumental “YYZ.”
Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage a documentary created by filmmakers Scot McFadyen & Sam Dunn (whose filmography also includes: Iron Maiden; Flight 666, Metal, A Headbangers Journey and Global Metal) will premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival on April 24th followed by the Canadian premiere at Toronto’s Hot Docs festival on April 29th. The band was also recently showcased in the comedy I Love You Man where they play themselves in a concert scene featuring actors Paul Rudd and Jason Segal as uber-fans, a performance which has exposed the band to a whole new generation.
Tickets for Rush Time Machine Tour will go on sale beginning April 16th in San Francisco, Uncasville, Saratoga Springs, Denver, Chicago, Wantagh, Seattle and Holmdel at Livenation.com. Tickets for performances in Milwaukee, Sarnia and Syracuse go on sale April 17th, check local listings for ticket information.
Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets through Citi's Private Pass Program beginning April 13th in select markets.For complete presale details visit citiprivatepass.com.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: rush.com & livenation.com.
Tour Dates:
June 29 Albuquerque, NM Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion
- July 01 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
- July 02 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
- July 05 Chicago, IL Charter One Pavilion
- July 09 Sarnia, ON Bayfest
- July 13 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
- July 15 Quebec City, QC Festival d'été de Québec
- July 17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
- July 19 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
- July 21 Philadelphia, PA Susquehanna Bank Center
- July 23 Saratoga Springs, NY SPAC
- July 24 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach
August 05 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
August 07 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
August 09 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 11 Los Angeles, CA LA Forum
August 13 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
August 14 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
August 16 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 20 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
August 22 St. Louis, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
August 25 Omaha, NE Qwest Center
August 27 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair
August 29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
August 31 Allentown, PA Allentown Fair
September 02 Syracuse, NY New York State Fair
September 03 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 14 Boston, MA TD Garden
September 16 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
September 18 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater
September 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
September 23 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
September 25 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 26 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center
September 29 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre @ Encore Park
October 01 Tampa, FL Ford Amphitheatre
October 02 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre