Rush, Deep Purple, Heart Nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced their list of nominees to be inducted as part of the 2013 class.

Included in the list are several names that perpetually appear on "Hall of Fame Snubs" lists, including Deep Purple, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Heart and Rush.

“The definition of ‘rock and roll’ means different things to different people, but as broad as the classifications may be, they all share a common love of the music,” said Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a press statement. “This year we again proudly put forth a fantastic array of groups and artists that span the entire genre that is ‘rock and roll.'"

While Rush are usually cited as one of the most egregious omissions from the hallowed halls of Cleveland, guitarist Alex Lifeson seemingly couldn't care less about the prospect of induction.

"I really don’t feel the need to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because, at the end of the day, it’s just somebody’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Lifeson told Guitar World earlier this year. "They have a particular process, and they’re welcome to do it however they want to do it. If they feel that they want to exclude a certain genre or certain bands from their hall of fame, they’re welcome to do it. I don’t need to be in there. I have no interest in going there. I think that so long as we keep this relationship, we probably both benefit. If Rush is not in there, the controversy continues, and it keeps Rush fans very pissed-off. There’s some great bands in there that I really respect. Just recently, it was great to see the Chili Peppers get in—I love those guys. But I don’t need it. I have no interest in going, and hope that we never will."

Rush posted the following to their Facebook page earlier today, "We are honored to be among the nominees for this year's Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame. We are especially thrilled for the many, many dedicated Rush fans to whom this nomination is so very important."

The full list of nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 is: