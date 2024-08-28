“I love to swing, but I don't look down my nose at other styles of music, or other musicians. I'll play with anybody if the music is good”: Acclaimed jazz guitarist Russell Malone, known for his work with Harry Connick Jr. and Ron Carter, has died aged 60

Malone had just finished a performance at Blue Note Tokyo with The Golden Striker Trio when he suffered a fatal heart attack

Russell Malone performs with the Ron Carter Trio during the Newport Jazz Festival 2019 at Fort Adams State Park on August 03, 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island
(Image credit: Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Acclaimed jazz guitarist Russell Malone, best known for his work with Jimmy Smith, Diana Krall, and Harry Connick Jr., died suddenly in Tokyo on Friday August 23 at the age of 60. Malone had been touring Japan alongside pianist Donald Vega and double bassist Ron Carter as The Golden Striker Trio and had just finished a performance at Blue Note Tokyo when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Carter broke the tragic news on social media, stating, “I am currently on a tour that began as The Golden Striker Trio, consisting of Russell Malone, Donald Vega, and Yours Truly. On the 23rd of August, Mr. Malone suffered a heart attack upon completion of our performance at Blue Note Tokyo. Donald Vega and I are completing this tour as a duo … in respect and honor of the memory of Mr. Malone … this is the chair Mr. Malone sat in to play and represents his continued presence on the bandstand with us.

Janelle Borg
